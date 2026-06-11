Superintendent Spotlight: Macklin “Mac” Tomlinson

Growth has been steady for freshman Macklin “Mac” Tomlinson since arriving at Warwick Valley High School this fall. As a gymnast since the age of three, Mac has spent much of his life learning how to push through challenges, master new skills, and stay focused on long-term goals. Those lessons followed him into the pool, onto the baseball field, and into the classroom during his freshman year.

Mac entered high school on the heels of a remarkable accomplishment. Last spring, he captured the all-around title at the New York State Men’s Gymnastics Championships, finishing first among more than 150 competitors and posting top scores on floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars, and high bar.

His freshman year then brought even more success across multiple sports.

Mac helps diving team secure second consecutive state team title

During the winter season, Mac helped lead Warwick Valley’s diving team through one of the most successful years in program history. In February, he qualified for the NYSPHSAA Championships in Ithaca alongside four other Wildcats divers, the most qualifiers from any school in New York State. Mac placed seventh overall with a score of 452.60 points as Warwick secured its second consecutive state team title.

A month earlier, the Wildcats delivered a dominant performance at the Section 9 Championships, scoring 95 points and sweeping all six podium spots, a performance regarded as one of the most commanding in league history.

”For diving, I definitely gained confidence trying new dives,” Mac said. “Last year, I was a little hesitant to try new things, but this year, the coaching staff and my teammates really helped me not be scared and just go for it. They’ve helped me improve a lot.”

Trying new sports, staying committed to gymnastics

As spring arrived and the school year shifted to new sports, Mac joined the Warwick Valley JV baseball team as a first baseman and catcher. The Wildcats finished the season 13-4, losing just four games all year.

Throughout it all, gymnastics remained a year-round commitment. In April, Mac wrapped up his season at the 2026 Men’s Eastern National Championships in Palm Beach, Florida, as a Level 7 gymnast. He earned first place on rings, second on parallel bars, and sixth in the all-around competition.

Of all his memorable accomplishments this year, competing at nationals stands out as his favorite.

Teammates make the experience

While it was his second trip to the national stage, this experience was different. Last year, Mac qualified as an individual. This year, he shared the experience with teammates Danyal Hafeez and Austin Frommer.

”I think this year was way more fun because I got to hang out with my teammates and compete with them,” Mac said. “Last year, it was just me. This year we got to spend time together at the beach, go out to restaurants, and then compete. Everybody on the team performed really well, so after the meet we got to celebrate together. That was definitely the highlight for me.”

For Mac, having teammates makes all the difference.

”There are only three of us, but I feel like the team really picks you up when you’re having a tough day,” he said. “When you’re by yourself, it’s easier to get stuck in your own head. Having teammates there to support you, give you tips, and help you move forward makes it such a better community.”

Mac is dedicated to academics

Beyond athletics, Mac is equally dedicated to his academics. While his first year at the high school has been an adjustment, he credits taking honors classes and Regents courses in middle school with helping him prepare for the next level.

Mac also credits his teachers with helping make the transition to high school feel manageable.

”The teachers have done a great job of introducing us to the high school,” he said. “The curriculum got harder, and they started asking more of us, but in a way that was almost not noticeable until you look back at it and realize how much more you’re doing.”

Although he hasn’t decided on a future career path, Mac has been exploring his academic interests and has developed a particular appreciation for history this year. He approaches school with the same mindset he brings to athletics, setting high standards for himself and staying accountable.

”Grades are definitely important,” he said. “I like to maintain honor roll and keep myself accountable.”

Gymnastics training continues this summer

This summer, Mac will continue training in gymnastics with the goal of advancing to Level 9. To get there, he plans to add new skills across several events, including more advanced transitions on high bar, new dismounts on rings and high bar, and increased difficulty in vault.

Behind each of those goals is a network of coaches, teammates, and family members who have supported him along the way.

“I want to thank my parents and my coach, Dimitre Dimitrov, who has definitely helped me a lot,” Mac said. “I also want to thank my diving coaches, Coach Blackwell and Coach Voloshin. They’re very supportive of me.” With his eyes on new goals and gratitude for his supporters, Mac looks forward to building on his progress in the years to come.