Superintendent Spotlight: Julia Schlesinger

Julia Schlesinger is an eighth-grader at Warwick Valley Middle School with a big heart. Her service to a community program she assisted in founding helped her earn a national award furnished by the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS). The program helps provide children with clothing donations – whole wardrobes – that are chosen specifically for them, which helps them gain confidence and a better sense of self.

Schlesinger, her sister, Elaina - a sophomore at Warwick Valley High School - and their mother, Audra, created Four Seasons Kids in conjunction with St. Stephen the First Martyr Church during the pandemic.

The program serves children in need who live in the Warwick, Florida and Greenwood Lake areas. It solicits, collects, cleans and distributes clothing that is new or like new four times a year, once each season. A family must apply, qualify by showing their need and be accepted into the program.

Once qualified, children provide information about the clothes they like, their sizes, colors and other preferences. They then receive a bag of clothing up to four times per year. Each season’s bag contains five to six outfits appropriate for that upcoming season in terms of time of year, temperature, holidays and special events.

“I like to express myself through fashion and clothing and I think a lot of people do,” Schlesinger said. “So, I want to make sure kids feel comfortable and like themselves in their clothing, even if they can’t afford to buy their own brand-new clothing.”

There are now about 20 volunteers for the program, which operates out of a room at the community center at St. Stephen. Schlesinger spends up to two hours a day folding and organizing clothes and processing requests as well as other tasks.

Schlesinger is also on the varsity track team and has qualified for the National Championship in the 3,000m after qualifying with a time of 11 minutes, 36 seconds (surpassing the minimum qualifying time of 12:09). She is also vice president of the Student Senate and plays both piano and guitar.

Schlesinger is one of 500 National Junior Honor Society students who were selected for the Outstanding Achievement Award, which recognizes middle-level students for their commitment to the five pillars of NJHS: scholarship, service, leadership, character, and citizenship. Each student received a $500 college savings plan.

“This is only the second time since I’ve been in charge of the National Junior Honor Society that one of my students has won this award,” said Michael Justiana, who is also Schlesinger’s French teacher. He has been the advisor to the NJHS for seven years.

To apply for, donate to, or even volunteer to help the program, visit Four Seasons Kids’ website at https://fourseasonskids.org/. Recipients of the items remain anonymous to maintain privacy.