Superintendent Spotlight: Elizabeth Cook

Warwick Valley High School senior Elizabeth Cook knows that with hard work and focus anything is possible. It’s this unwavering dedication that has earned her a place among the five National Merit Scholarship Commended Students in the WVHS Class of 2026. Each year, more than 1.5 million students take the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (aka the PSAT). Of those test takers, only 34,000 qualify as Commended Students. That places Elizabeth in the top 3-4% of students nationwide. And although she’s deeply committed to her academic goals, she doesn’t approach testing with the tension one might expect. Instead, she enters each exam with a relaxed confidence.

“On the day that I took it, I was actually sick, and I was not in the right space,” Cook said. “I think one of the big reasons I did so well was because I was trying to do better than my sister who was a national merit semi-finalist. It was kind of a competition thing to see who can get the best score.”

That friendly rivalry has always been part of what encourages Cook to pursue a rigorous academic path. Throughout high school, she has worked with her guidance counselors to choose schedules that would challenge her, taking primarily advanced and honors level courses across every subject.

“I guess I see a lot of potential in myself, and I want to execute that potential as much as possible,” she said. “I want to make sure that doesn’t go unused so that I can actually make a difference and do something significant.”

Cook said her favorite subject is also the one she finds most challenging: physics. Fascinated by how physics explains the world, Cook plans to pursue an engineering degree, ideally leading to a career in nuclear engineering.

“I definitely think that if we as a species want to survive for the next many millennia, nuclear power is something we need to get on right now,” she said. “It’s the most promising form of energy. Once it becomes more efficient and applicable to everyday life, everything will be so much better.”

She also has a passion for creative work. For the past seven years, she has been a dedicated digital artist, crafting original characters using Procreate and Ibis Paint. It’s a practice she holds dear and can even recall the moment that inspired her.

“In middle school, my friend Jay showed me one of his drawings, and I thought, ‘I want to make something like that,’” she said. “Ever since, I’ve been drawing on my own and self-teaching.”

What began with a few character sketches has grown into a larger-than-life project. Cook has been developing a multi-universe world through both digital art and creative writing. Much like physics, her imagined universe explores large, existential ideas with limitless possibility.

“Although I focus a lot on STEM related stuff, I do consider myself a very creative and artistic person,” she said. “I’m most proud of the fact I’ve maintained both my intellectual side and my creativity because it has been very hard to balance both.”

As a National Honor Society member, she is currently completing a service project creating holiday cards for WVHS faculty, another quiet but meaningful way she supports her school community. As she looks ahead, Cook is deeply grateful for the people who have supported her along the way.

“I want to thank my mom and my family, and especially my sister, who has always inspired me,” she said. “And my friend, Jay, who inspired me to pursue all of my creative endeavors and never give up on being the person that I know I am deep down.”