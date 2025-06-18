Superintendent Spotlight: Dennery Simon

For Warwick Valley High School senior Dennery Simon, high school has been a quest equally rich in imagination and academic rigor - a real adventure.

A published poet, accomplished artist, and Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast, she is also on the path to becoming a toxicologist with a love of science that runs just as deep as her creative passions. From fencing, archery and horseback riding to serving as co-president of the GSA and being a Life Scout on the path to Eagle, Simon has embraced every opportunity to learn, lead and explore.

And go figure, Simon also served with great dedication and enthusiasm as Lighting Director for all district events and WVHS Drama Club productions in the theater this year; how fitting to be in the final Spotlight of the year.

This spring, she was one of 20+ students who completed their ambitious Senior Projects. Simon’s perfectly captured the intersection of her artistic creativity and scientific curiosity. As part of the project, she designed and hand-illustrated a deck of 50 playing cards that doubled as a portable field guide to poisonous plants. Each card includes the plant’s common and scientific names, its method of toxicity, symptoms of poisoning, treatment options and the chemical compound responsible.

Additionally, each card is hand painted with original artwork and even has a symbol system indicating danger levels. It’s part educational tool, part art piece and entirely her own. Her project was inspired by a fascination with toxicology that first took root during a volunteer outing with her scout troop at a local pumpkin and apple picking event. After a long evening of waving cars into the parking lot, her attention wandered to a tree with clusters of bright red berries.

“At first I was tempted to eat them, but I looked them up like a responsible adult and found out they were pretty poisonous,” she said. “It blew my mind to learn how there are potentially harmful plants in everyday places.”

The realization lingered with her, but it wasn’t until months later, while watching “The Apothecary Diaries” - a show about a woman named Maomao who solves mysteries using poisons - that everything clicked into place. One night at dinner, Simon casually mentioned how fascinating it would be to use poisons for good, just like Maomao.

Her dad said, “You know that’s a real job, right?”

So, Simon’s passion for science, especially chemistry, will take her to Amherst College this fall, where she plans to major in biochemistry with the goal of pursuing toxicology in graduate school.

“Toxicology feels like the midpoint between chemistry and fantasy,” she said. “I love the idea of making poisonous plants safe to eat or using toxic compounds in a way that heals. There’s a world of possibilities.”

Though science is her academic focus, art remains a core practice in her life.

“I’m not going to art school, but I’ll definitely do art in school,” she said, pulling out a crochet project she’s been working on. “I love mixed media, painting, scrapbooking, anything I can get my hands on.”

Simon is wrapping up a very successful high school career, marked by several leadership roles she holds close to her heart.

Her final year at WVHS coincides with her four-year journey participating in the high school’s GSA Club, dedicated to creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies. Simon has served as co-president and will be passing the torch to a new student leader.

Some of her most treasured memories have been made while working as lighting director for the district and the WVHS drama club.

“A lot of moments working in lighting have a special place in my heart,” she said, recalling the high-pressure, chaotic energy that comes with preparing for a big show. “Those moments not only taught me valuable life skills, but they also brought everyone closer together.”

As a Life Scout, Simon is working toward her final merit badges in camping, cooking and swimming, with her sights set on earning the rank of Eagle. For her Eagle Scout project, she’s considering installing recycling stations in local parks, starting with Stanley Deming, but says the plan is still in development.

Looking ahead, she is most excited to spend her summer relaxing with friends, making art, visiting the Renaissance Fair and getting ready for the next chapter. Reflecting on how she balanced academics, leadership and creative pursuits with friendship and fun, she offered some parting advice:

“Drink water. Eat good food. Get some sleep,” she said with a laugh. “Know when to give 100 percent, and when it’s OK to go easy on yourself. Take care of your friendships, and don’t forget to have fun along the way!”