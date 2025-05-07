Superintendent’s Spotlight: Warwick High singer back from TV vocal competition show

Warwick Valley High School freshman Julia Roome doesn’t believe in limits, especially when it comes to creativity, which is why she was chosed for the Superintendent’s Student Spotlight of the district.

A talented singer, athlete and actress, Julia recently returned to Warwick after some time away competing on NBC’s vocal competition show The Voice.

Her passion for music sparked early, singing before she could even talk and picking up the violin shortly thereafter. But it was her leading role in Saint Stephen’s production of Annie when she was in second grade that revealed her true love for the stage. From that moment on, Julia chased every opportunity to perform, no matter the time or place, even gigs well past bedtime.

“I’ve always loved gigging,” Julia shared. “When I was ten, my dad would take me to places at like 10 p.m. just so I could sing a song with the band.”

By age 12, Julia was already performing three-hour solo sets. Now an accomplished singer-songwriter, Julia’s focus goes beyond sound. For her, authenticity, both in her lyrics and her stage presence, is what makes each performance meaningful and unique.

“I love to create with other artists, but I prefer solo performances because I think they are more authentic and real,” she explained. “When it’s just you up there, there’s more creative freedom and focus on the lyrics.”

Julia brings creativity to everything she does, even when performing The National Anthem.

“You don’t want to stray too far from the melody because everyone knows it,” she noted. “I’ve sung the song since I was very little. I’ve grown into my range and allowed myself to be more free with it.”

So far, Julia has performed The National Anthem at several sporting events, including a Yankees game and, most recently, at the Orioles game just last weekend in Baltimore.

Julia’s own songwriting process is organic and deeply personal.

“I usually have an idea in my mind, but I never intentionally set out to write a pop song or a ballad – it just naturally reflects how I’m feeling at the moment,” she explained.

When she competed on The Voice, during her seventh and eighth grade years, Julia had to be homeschooled, which she said played a major role in shaping her music.

“Being away from friends was incredibly tough,” Julia explained. “My mental health struggled because I thrive on interaction. That experience taught me to keep my music raw and genuine, so listeners can connect with it no matter what emotions they’re going through.”

Despite the challenges, Julia is deeply grateful for her time on The Voice.

“It’s definitely a high-exposure, heat-of-the-moment kind of thing,” she said. “But it was an incredible experience, especially being so young and getting to do that and learn.”

As the youngest contestant in a highly competitive season, Julia advanced through several rounds and even made show history as the first contestant brought back as Niall Horan’s “super save.”

Her time on the show has opened exciting doors, including the opportunity to open for fellow Voice alums like Jordan Rainer and Karen Waldrup on tour.

Despite her career already blossoming, Julia refuses to box herself into a single genre, choosing instead to follow her inspiration.

“I honestly don’t think I’ve found my style yet,” she admitted. “My voice shifts depending on the song – sometimes it’s jazzier, sometimes more pop-focused. The important thing is authenticity. If it doesn’t feel right, don’t force it.”

As an experienced performer, Julia has learned to handle her nerves by managing expectations.

“Don’t take it too seriously; people love to see others do what they love,” she said. “Audiences aren’t looking for perfection; they’re looking for connection.”

Julia is now back at Warwick Valley High School and excited to refocus on her schoolwork and softball, another one of her passions.

“It’s great to pick up something I love,” Julia said. “I used to be very involved in sports, but softball has always been my favorite. Being able to play again this season means a lot to me.”

Julia credits her family and friends for supporting her in their own unique ways.

“My mom is like my therapist, while my dad is the driving force behind my career. My sister helps me write music, and my brother keeps things relaxed. Plus, my friends are my biggest supporters and always let me vent.”

With her fearlessness and determination, Julia is undoubtedly just getting started.