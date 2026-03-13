Superintendent’s Spotlight: Trystan Pierre

This week, the Superintendent’s Spotlight shines on Warwick Valley Middle School student Trystan Pierre, an eighth-grader whose leadership, determination, and involvement across academics, athletics and the arts make him a standout at the school.



Trystan’s well-rounded nature is evident in everything he does. He’s a dedicated student, a talented athlete who was asked to join the JV football team this year, and a recognized leader—having been selected to attend the recent Youth Coalition Leadership Summit.

Teachers and staff alike praise Trystan’s positive attitude and respectful demeanor.

“You won’t find an adult in the building who wouldn’t tell you Trystan is one of the politest students we have in the middle school,” said WVMS Associate Principal Chris Radon.

Finding balance, while achieving his goals

As a perennial honor roll student, Trystan takes his academics seriously. This year, he has continued his honor roll-level success while taking Honors Science, Honors ELA, and Honors Social Studies. He was also in Honors Math at the start of the year, but decided to pivot from that ambitious choice to standard eighth-grade math, which was a better fit for his schedule and goals.

“I made that switch with everything else that I had going on, and I’ve been on the honor roll both semesters so far this year,” Trystan said, adding that his current favorite subject is social studies, thanks in part to his teacher, Thomas Rauschenbach, and the engaging curriculum. Trystan has especially enjoyed learning about one of the most critical eras in U.S. history.

“I like what we’re talking about right now—the Industrial Revolution—because it’s cool to see how they invented so much stuff in the 1900s,” he said.

Commitment on and off the field

Trystan’s leadership skills were recognized when he was invited to the Youth Coalition Leadership Summit, an event for students who demonstrate positive influence among their peers.

“It felt good because only a certain number of students got to go on that trip,” Trystan said. The summit focused on important topics affecting students today, including mental health and substance use. Trystan valued the opportunity to represent his school community.

Athletics play a major role in Trystan’s life, and his dedication to improving himself is clear both on and off the field. After playing modified football last year, he made the leap to the high school’s junior varsity team this year. As an eighth-grader, that is an impressive accomplishment. But it also meant that Trystan would face a very specific set of challenges, ones he met head-on. With a resilience that truly exemplifies the district’s Portrait of a Graduate, Trystan adapted and persevered through new and sometimes difficult situations, always maintaining his positive outlook.



“At first I was nervous because I didn’t really know anybody, but I tried to let my ability speak for itself,” Trystan said. He played at right tackle on offense and as a defensive end, competing alongside older and more experienced players. “On JV, you have to use your size and learn technique. There were some bigger guys, so I had to get more physical.”

Trystan’s commitment extends beyond regular practices. During the winter season, he could be found in the high school weight room (a privilege usually reserved for high school athletes) to maintain his training. He often worked out with teammate and friend Attis Kyritsis.

“I would just go there the whole winter season basically,” Trystan explained. “Sometimes I’d work out on my own, or usually with Attis—he played on the JV team too.”

Trystan credits JV Coach John Garcia and his Modified Coach, Robert Maslanka, for supporting his growth on and off the field.

“Coach Garcia was really good—he was understanding if I would mess up and helped me learn the playbook,” Trystan shared. “Mr. Maslanka recommended me for JV, which really helped me make the move up.”

A variety of interests

Beyond football, Trystan participates in the chorus program since he has been in since elementary school at Park Avenue. He’ll continue his involvement in the arts next year at the high school. Recently, he was excited to submit his official elective requests for his freshman-year schedule.

“I picked Intro to Building and Combined Chorus for next year,” he said, noting his interest in exploring different areas. He also plans to join the track team this spring to build up his speed for football.

Trystan’s advice for fellow Wildcats?

“Try your best, don’t be afraid to try something new, and listen to your teachers and coaches—they want to help you!”