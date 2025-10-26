Superintendent’s Spotlight: Sovanny Kuklis

Warwick Valley senior Sovanny Kuklis exemplifies leadership, responsibility and compassion beyond her years. With nearly 50 hours of volunteer service, she seizes every opportunity to give back to her school and community. In recognition of her contributions, Kuklis was selected to receive the 2025 Youth Achievement Award from the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and will be honored on Nov. 2 during an annual brunch celebration.

For the past three years, she has served as a Wildcat Ambassador, playing a key role in welcoming new students and helping them navigate high school life. From answering questions to sharing honest advice, she’s been a friendly and reliable presence for incoming Wildcats, helping to foster a warm and inclusive school environment.

Her community involvement extends beyond the classroom. Kuklis has volunteered at major local events, including helping her peers with homecoming preparations in the bus garage every year and the Pine Island Black Dirt Feast, where she worked as a server and busser during the event.

As a dedicated student, Kuklis has consistently challenged herself academically, taking Advanced Placement classes since sophomore year. Her coursework includes, AP World History, AP US History, Principles of Biomedical Science, AP Art History and AP Government.

Outside of school, she worked part time as a referee for the Warwick Soccer Club’s Youth Recreational Program, an experience that has helped inspire her to pursue a career helping children as an occupational therapist.

“I always wanted to do something that helped people,” she said. “When I was younger, I wanted to be a vet, but over time I realized that I was more drawn to helping people. Nursing felt a bit overwhelming, but occupational therapy clicked for me. Taking the Principals of Biomedical Science class helped me understand how the body works and pushed me towards this path.”

WVHS social studies teacher Joseph Mita, who nominated Kuklis for Youth Achievement Award, praised her character and impact.

“Overall, Sovanny is just a great human being,” Mita said. “Her contributions highlight not only her dedication to service but also her ability to positively influence her peers. She is above all else kind and caring. She always puts others ahead of herself.”

While Kuklis is proud to be known for her kindness and service to others, she’s most proud of the personal growth she’s experienced throughout high school. Over the past few years, she has learned how to advocate for herself, use her voice and build stronger relationships with those around her.

“I’ve learned to speak up for myself and form bonds with people in my own way,” she said. “It’s about finding that balance between thinking about others and standing up for myself.”

As she looks to the future, Kuklis is eager to continue building on these lessons. Next fall, she will attend the University at Buffalo, where she plans to pursue her dream of becoming a pediatric occupational therapist, helping children navigate challenges with the same compassion and resilience that have defined her own journey.