Superintendent’s Spotlight: Meet Drew Veloshin

As part of its recurring Superintendent’s Spotlight series, Warwick Valley Middle School this week highlighted the achievements of seventh-grader Drew Voloshin, who wants to put his family’s name back on top of the Wildcats record books.

According to the school district, Voloshin is a standout in both academics and athletics; he manages to achieve honor roll status every quarter, while also training for the varsity Wildcats swimming and diving team.

This is Voloshin’s first season on the team and, despite having more than a year and a half to go before heading to high school, he has already reportedly made a significant impact on his team and local scholastic sports. His father, Greg Voloshin, is a WVHS alum and past New York State champion diver. After his record-setting Warwick career, he went on to compete at Boston University, where he set two university records.

“My dad set some school records while he was here,” said Voloshin, with both pride and aspiration. “I’d like to try and beat his records. Another swimmer already beat my dad’s records, though, so I guess I’ll go for those!”

Voloshin started training and competing at the age of seven and has been honing his skills ever since. He explained that his training regimen includes travelling to Rutgers University three nights a week to train with his club team. The diving facility at Rutgers is a unique and challenging environment where divers can refine their skills.

“It’s really cool. They have everything; they have a full set of platforms,” explained Voloshin. “Here, we do one meter, but they have the one meter, a three meter, a full set of platforms, all the way up to 10 meters.”

Voloshin has participated in numerous local, regional, national, and even international meets himself. Currently, he ranks in the top five divers in Section IX.

When he’s not in the pool at WVHS or Rutgers, you can find Voloshin with his dad at the athletic training center that his father owns and operates in Goshen, called Athletic Republic. Voloshin said he enjoys everything about the sport, which includes all of the hard work and training it requires to compete at the level he wants. He said that without that part of it, he wouldn’t have opportunities like the exciting one in November.

“I went to Montreal for the CAMO Invitational,” he shared. “It was divers from all over the world, which was really cool.”

Voloshin competed in the 14-15 bracket (he’s 13) and finished in second place in the one meter, third place in the three meter, and third place on the platform.

Voloshin’s advice for aspiring athletes echoes the importance of perseverance and setting goals. He encourages young athletes to never give up, consistently train to the best of their abilities, and work towards accomplishing an objective. Put simply, dream big, work hard, have fun.