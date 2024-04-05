Superintendent’s Spotlight: Christian Katsabanis

As part of its Superintendent’s Spotlight series, The Warwick Valley Central School District recently profiled Warwick Valley High School junior Christian Katsabanis.

Katsabanis holds myriad leadership roles: president of Model UN, two-year tenure as a lawyer on the Mock Trial team, and an active member eyeing the presidency of Youth in Government. He’s maintained Cum Laude Honor Roll status while tackling multiple AP courses, notably thriving in Edward Avila’s criminal justice program.

“In addition to criminal justice, I’m enrolled in AP language composition, AP US history, and AP environmental science,” Katsabanis stated, illustrating his diverse academic pursuits.

Upon relocating to Warwick before his freshman year, Katsabanis found himself drawn to the abundant co-curricular offerings at Warwick that aligned with his interests. Reflecting on that pivotal year, he recalls it as a time of self-discovery, where he began to formulate opinions and find his voice.

His interest in government and the rule of law grew during the pandemic, spurred by engaging in online government simulations wherein Katsabanis and like-minded peers wrote legislative proposals akin to those drafted by senators and legislators. The initial spark happened when Katsabanis first walked into Kevan Ottochian’s history classroom.

“Literally, my first day in Warwick, I walked into Mr. Ottochian’s room and told him I wanted to join Youth in Government,” said Katsabanis. “He told me exactly what that club was all about and how to get involved. I remember I just couldn’t stop smiling that day because I was so excited. That year, I joined a bunch of clubs – Youth in Government, and Model UN, and Mock Trial.”

Katsabanis joined the Mock Trial team (which happens to be advised by his criminal justice teacher Eduardo Avila) with more than a little trepidation because, he said, he hasn’t always been the most comfortable public speaker.

“That class helped me greatly with speaking and presentation skills,” he said, “because we talked about different effective strategies in speeches and debates.”

By his sophomore year, Katsabanis said his public speaking skills and style had seen significant growth.

“It’s intense, with real lawyers and judges critiquing your arguments,” he explained. “But each year, I emerge with new skills and experiences.”

Katsabanis also enjoys AP environmental science, especially regarding international environmental issues.

“The production of pesticides, nuclear energy, forms of waste production, just off the top of my head,” said Katsabanis. “We talk about Paris Accord, we talk about different international treaties and environmental legislations.”

Influenced by mentors like Avila, Katsabanis aspires toward a career in international law, possibly related to military service.

Looking ahead, Katsabanis is excited to be participating in two important conferences: the American Legion Boys State in April and the Students Inside Albany conference in May, which is sponsored by the League of Women Voters.

As for the rest of his junior year, Katsabanis said he’s looking forward to “all of it” – his Mock Trial competitions, the conferences, and the upcoming unit on the global war on terrorism in his criminal justice class with Avila.