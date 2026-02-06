Superintendent’s Spotlight: Anika Brezina

Warwick Valley High School junior Anika Brezina sees leadership as more than just a label. It’s about being present, building connections and embracing new experiences. This mindset led Anika to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA) this past summer, a five day immersive experience that brings together students from across the Mid-Hudson region to develop communication, collaboration and leadership skills.

After learning more about the program, Anika saw RYLA as an opportunity to step outside her comfort zone and took a chance by applying.

“I like doing new things and pushing myself,” she said. “I figured it would be a great opportunity. I wasn’t even expecting to get in.”

Following her selection through an application and interview process, Anika traveled to Mount Saint Mary College, where she spent five days away from home — a challenge in itself — learning alongside students she had never met before. By the end of the week, those strangers had become close friends.

“It was probably the longest I’ve ever been away from home,” she said. “But it ended up being life changing. I didn’t expect myself to do something like that, and I surprised myself.”

Throughout the week, students participated in team-based projects, presentations and outdoor activities designed to strengthen communication and leadership skills. For Anika, one of the biggest takeaways was learning how essential connection is to leadership.

“You really have to communicate when you’re working as a team,” she said. “That’s what makes you a leader — being able to connect with people.”

Those skills extend well beyond RYLA. At Warwick Valley, Anika is deeply involved in her school and community. She plays varsity tennis, helping the team advance to the Section IX tournament this fall, and also volunteers as part of the Wildcat Smash Tennis Clinic, where she helps teach students in grades three through six the fundamentals of the sport.

Music is another cornerstone of Anika’s high school experience. As a violinist since third grade, she is part of the WVHS Wire Choir, an after school music program that also emphasizes mentorship and community outreach. Through concerts, local performances and mentoring young musicians, Anika and her peers use music as a way to give back.

“Without music in my life, it would feel totally different,” she said. “It keeps me motivated, and it’s a way to lift people’s spirits.”

Academically, Anika challenges herself with a demanding course load, including AP Biology, a course that’s helping her prepare for her future. She also stays motivated through careful organization and a genuine love of learning.

“I like school,” she said. “I enjoy learning, and that really motivates me. I don’t come to school thinking, ‘I don’t want to be here’ or ‘I want to leave early.’ I actually like staying and learning. Staying organized also helps me keep everything balanced.”

Looking ahead, Anika plans to pursue a career in the medical field, with a specific interest in radiology. Inspired by the idea of working closely with patients while using technology to support diagnosis and care, she sees a clear connection between her future goals and the skills she’s building now.

“Being able to communicate and connect with people is so important in healthcare,” she said. “RYLA and all the community opportunities I’ve been part of really helped me see that.”