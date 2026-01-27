Superintendent’s Spotlight: Aidan Stubbs

Warwick Valley High School junior Aidan Stubbs is no stranger to challenge, whether he’s sprinting toward a line of hurdles on the track, stepping onto a stage with his saxophone, or learning what it truly means to lead alongside peers from across the region.

Aidan has been deeply involved in Warwick’s music and athletics programs throughout his high school career. He has played saxophone since elementary school and is now a member of both the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Band. He has also been selected to participate in the Hudson Valley Honors Ensembles. On the track, he competes at the varsity level in sprints and hurdles — an event that has shaped his athletic mindset and led to some meaningful personal growth.

“Hurdles were scary at first,” he said. “My freshman year, I fell twice in my first race. It honestly made me want to quit.”

Instead of walking away, Aidan chose to lean into the challenge. Over time, fear gave way to confidence and, eventually, leadership. Now, he finds himself encouraging teammates who are facing the same doubts he once did.

“I tell them it gets better,” he said. “You overcome the fear by doing it.”

That same mindset led Aidan to apply for the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA), a selective, multi-day leadership program hosted every summer at Mount Saint Mary College. After learning about the opportunity from a fellow student, Aidan was drawn to RYLA’s focus on personal growth, collaboration, and becoming a better leader — not just for oneself, but for others.

“It sounded like a place where everyone wanted to improve and help each other,” he said.

The experience left a lasting impact. Through leadership workshops, group challenges, and reflective conversations, he learned that leadership doesn’t always mean being in charge.

“You don’t have to control everything to be a leader,” he said. “You can lead by supporting people in the background. And you shouldn’t judge anyone, because you never know where they come from.”

One of his favorite memories from RYLA came during a talent show, where students cheered each other on without fear of judgment. Aidan performed on the saxophone and even joined friends for a group performance of Frozen’s “Let It Go.”

“I just really appreciated how no one laughed if someone made a mistake,” he said. “Everyone supported everyone.”

As a junior, Aidan now hopes to return to RYLA this summer as a student counselor, eager to take on a more active leadership role and mentor new participants.

That sense of responsibility also shows up in the classroom. Aidan is a Magna Cum Laude honor roll student as well as a NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete who is motivated not only by his own goals but also by the example he hopes to set for his twin younger sisters.

“I want to be a good role model for them,” he said. “I want them to see good study habits and learn not to get frustrated too quickly.”

At home, Aidan demonstrates leadership by guiding his sisters through overwhelming schoolwork, encouraging them to take breaks, seek help, and focus on one task at a time. His patience and empathy define his leadership style.

Looking ahead, Aidan is still exploring potential college and career paths, with interests in business-related fields.

Though his destination is uncertain, his direction is clear: keep growing, leading, and helping others overcome their hurdles.