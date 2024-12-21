SUNY Orange to welcome athletic alumni on Jan. 18

As part of the College’s 75th anniversary observances during the 2024-25 academic year, SUNY Orange will celebrate its intercollegiate athletic history by inviting former athletes to Colt Athletic Alumni Day on Saturday, Jan. 18 in the Physical Education Center when the Colts host a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader against Jamestown Community College.

Former athletes from all sports are welcomed to share in honoring an athletic program that began in the fall of 1950, shortly after the College welcomed its first students. The women’s hardwood squad will host Jamestown at noon with the men’s game to follow at 2 p.m.

A short program highlighting a portion of the Colts’ athletic history will be held at halftime of the men’s game. Light refreshments will be available for alumni between games.

“With the college celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, this event allows us an opportunity to look back at some of the many remarkable achievements that this program has accomplished,” said Athletic Director Wayne Smith. “We recognize that our Colt athletic history was built through the hard work, dedication and contributions of our student-athletes, as well as the leadership of our coaches and the support of the College faculty, staff and administration. We are excited to invite our alumni back to campus and to thank them for their roles in our success.”

For more information, contact Smith at wayne.smith@sunyorange.edu or at 845-341-4261, or Assistant Athletic Director Stacey Morris at stacey.morris@sunyorange.edu or 845-341-4215.