SUNY Orange to offer EMT-basic course this January

To help address the region’s need for emergency medical technicians (EMTs), SUNY Orange will be offering a new EMT-Basic course beginning Jan. 16.

According to the college, the program is designed to provide students with the foundational knowledge and hands-on skills needed to respond to medical emergencies, provide pre-hospital care, and save lives in critical situations. This program suitable for those looking to enter the emergency medical services (EMS) field, healthcare professionals seeking to enhance their skills, or anyone looking to make a difference in emergency situations.

Interested students must have a high school diploma, or high school equivalency, and be at least 17 years old.

Once students have completed the 17-week program, they can take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) certification exam. Upon successful completion of the course and certification exam, graduates will be qualified to work as entry-level EMTs in ambulance services, fire departments, and other emergency response organizations. SUNY Orange estimated the average salary for entry-level EMTs with the basic certification in the Hudson Valley to be about $49,796.

The program begins with 10 weeks of virtual classroom instruction where students will learn from experienced EMTs and healthcare professionals in a live, online format. Seven weeks of hands-on practical training, with real-world scenarios provided through scheduled in-person sessions, will follow on SUNY Orange’s Middletown campus.

Students will learn patient assessment and vital signs monitoring; basic airway management and oxygen administration; CPR and AED operation for adults, children, and infants; managing trauma, bleeding, and shock; splinting fractures and immobilizing spinal injuries; assisting with basic medications, such as EpiPens and inhalers; handling medical emergencies, including cardiac, respiratory, and diabetic crises; and safe patient transport and communication with medical facilities.

For more information or to apply for the program, visit sunyorange.edu/plus or call 845-341-4890. The program cost is $1,299.