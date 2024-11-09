SUNY Orange to host admissions open house Nov. 23

SUNY Orange will hold its annual Fall Admissions Open House for prospective students and their families from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 23 on the College’s Middletown campus.

The event is designed to answer prospective students’ questions about application and enrollment processes, available financial aid, academic degree programs and more. High school students, adults looking to return to the classroom and any other interested prospective students are encouraged to attend in order to gather information about the transfer and career possibilities SUNY Orange students enjoy following graduation.

The College’s academic degrees are clustered into seven academic communities to help students find a field of study that matches their skills, personality and goals. Within each community, students have access to Pathways coaches who will guide them in their progress toward a degree and support them every step of the way. Students at SUNY Orange also enjoy many extra-curricular endeavors, and College representatives will be on hand with information regarding the clubs and organizations available for students outside of the classroom.

Attendees will have access to information related to scholarships and student life, and will have the chance to learn more about the College’s status as a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) and as a Military Friendly School.

New students planning to enroll full-time for the Fall 2025 semester (in any degree program except for health professions degrees and students in pre-health tracks) will have the opportunity to participate in the College’s Advancing Success in Associate Pathways (ASAP) program intended to help students complete a degree in two years. Students must enroll full-time and meet certain admissions criteria, including all applicants for ASAP must be Pell eligible.

Students concerned about adjusting to college should ask about their option to sign up for a First Year Experience course where students learn about available College resources, how to navigate critical technology, and develop information literacy skills.

For those unable to attend the Open House, the admissions staff will be hosting general information sessions and campus tours throughout the fall on both campuses (all beginning at 3 p.m.). Sessions on the Middletown campus will be held in the Gerry Forum of the Rowley Center for Science and Engineering on the following Wednesday: Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Sessions on the Newburgh campus will be held in Kaplan Hall Room 201 on Wednesday, Nov. 20 and Thursday, Dec. 12.

Students interested in SUNY Orange’s programs within its Health Sciences and Wellness Community can register for virtual Zoom information session scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 4. Prospective students and their families can also arrange a one-on-one appointment with an admissions counselor. Meetings will be available on select days between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information, contact the Admissions Office at 845-341-4030 or at apply@sunyorange.edu. To register, go to sunyorange.edu/admissions/visit.html.