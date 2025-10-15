SUNY Orange’s Fall 2025 enrollment surges 6.1%

Ranked among the fastest growing State University of New York (SUNY) community colleges during the Fall 2024 semester, SUNY Orange continued its enrollment surge this Fall, welcoming 6.1 percent more students to its classrooms and marking the 11th successive academic session in which the College has enjoyed year-over-year enrollment growth.

A year ago, in data released by the SUNY system, SUNY Orange had grown 14.6 percent from Fall 2022 to Fall 2024, third highest among the system’s 30 community colleges during that two-year window. SUNY Orange’s 6.1 percent increase this semester was captured at the conclusion of the semester’s third week and includes college students only.

“Our entire College community has embraced a culture of supporting our students so they can reach their academic and life goals,” said Dr. Kristine Young, SUNY Orange President. “It also pleases me that more students are choosing to have a higher education experience, and they recognize that SUNY Orange delivers an accessible, high-quality education that is affordable and local.”

“Each year, more students are choosing to invest in their education right here in Orange County, which speaks volumes about the quality of education and the opportunity this college provides. SUNY Orange plays a vital role in strengthening our local workforce, supporting our businesses, and preparing the next generation of leaders who will help drive our County forward,” Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said.

The College’s string of current enrollment increases dates to the Spring 2023 semester. In the 2024-25 academic year alone, SUNY Orange enrollment was up 6.1 percent last Fall, 22.2 percent in Winter, 6.5 percent in Spring and 15.9 percent in Summer. Increases are coming from nearly all sectors of the student body, and the College can point to a wide variety of initiatives for its success.

By leaning into a variety of federal- and state-funded opportunity programs, SUNY Orange has been able to serve and support those who may otherwise be underserved or financially disadvantaged. Programs like CSTEP (Collegiate Science and Technology Entry Program), EOP (Educational Opportunity Program) and TRiO provide students with individual counseling, specific resource referrals, and targeted workshops, while also creating a sense of belonging for students.

Fall 2025 enrollment featured continued growth in first-time students (+6.6%) while many of the programs mentioned above contributed to an increase in continuing students (+7.8%). As part of its recruiting strategy, the College initiated outreach to students who had previously attended SUNY Orange but had been away for more than a year, and those efforts resulted in 11.0 percent more returning students enrolling for Fall 2025.

The newest program to augment SUNY Orange enrollment is SUNY Reconnect, a statewide tuition-free initiative from Gov. Kathy Hochul designed to help adults between the ages of 25 and 55 who have yet to complete a college degree return to finish their education at a SUNY community college. It offers personalized support, flexible class options, and guidance to make returning to college easier and more affordable.

SUNY Reconnect was unveiled statewide in May and was part of the College’s broader focused marketing strategy that helped attract 14.0 percent more post-traditional adult students (25 to 55) compared to one year ago. Designated as a Hispanic Serving Institution, SUNY Orange also experienced growth among Hispanic (+11.8%) and Black/African American (+9.5%) students this Fall.

”This place has shaped me, it’s pushed me, supported me, and given me the confidence to aim higher and take the skills I’m developing into my future,” said Mohua Gazi, a second-year student in the Liberal Arts: Humanities and Social Science degree program. “I’m really proud to call SUNY Orange my starting point. This is a community that helps you grow and actually believes in your potential.”

To learn more about SUNY Orange’s academic programs, log onto www.sunyorange.edu/getstarted, or contact the Admissions Office at (845) 341-4030 or at apply@sunyorange.edu.