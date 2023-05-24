SUNY Orange celebrates its 73rd commencement

The more than 400 graduates who participated in SUNY Orange’s 73rd Commencement ceremony on May 18 were celebrated for returning a vibrancy to the college’s two campuses and were encouraged by student speakers to overcome their fears, give themselves credit for a job well done and become beacons of light in their chosen careers.

The festivities included three ceremonies outdoors under a tent in which graduates were honored according to the academic division in which their degree or certificate was housed. Health Professions graduates were feted during a crisp morning ceremony. The BMST (Business, Science, Math and Technology) ceremony in the afternoon and the evening Liberal Arts ceremony were both held under beautifully sunny, cloudless skies with some guests choosing to sit outside the tent.

“Your class has the superpower of collaboration for the betterment of communities,” SUNY Orange President Dr. Kristine Young told the graduates as she detailed how students are injecting life back to the college’s campuses following the pandemic. “You lived through something isolating, a global pandemic, and you decided to make an effort to thrive in higher education during it and as it waned. Perhaps, intuitively, you realized that it was really going to take a community of learners to bring out the full potential of your effort in higher education. And like a swarm of bees or flock of birds, when you could, you surged our campuses and brought them back to life, you lit up our services and you reinvigorated our student clubs for the betterment of our college community.”

In all, approximately 654 students completed their degree and certificate programs over the past academic year, pending final review of transcripts, with approximately 420 electing to participate in one of the three ceremonies. The ceremony participants also included approximately 60 graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 who were invited back to the College to walk across the Commencement stage in person after their ceremonies were required to be held virtually due to the pandemic.

Student speakers Faith Moore, Nathalia Santana Hidalgo and Rancelli Burdier were joined by faculty speaker Christine Henderson, a professor of psychology. Young hosted the ceremonies and graduates also heard from SUNY Orange Board of Trustees Chair Ralph Martucci Jr., Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus and representatives of the SUNY Orange Foundation.

“In my time at SUNY Orange, I have learned the importance of taking small steps forward that could potentially increase my opportunities and knowledge, and that taking action despite not knowing where to go is better than standing by, contemplating and taking no action at all,” Hidalgo, who is from Warwick, said. “Keep going because failure does not directly mean you aren’t fit, ready, or worthy. It is an experience to learn from.”

Each year, SUNY Orange awards diplomas to students who earn Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and Associate in Applied Science degrees, while presenting graduation certificates to those who complete the College’s various certificate programs.