SUNY Orange announces local December grads

Dr. Kristine Young, president of SUNY Orange, recently announced the 145 students who were awarded associate’s degrees and academic certificates after completing their courses of study during the recently concluded fall semester.
If they choose, the college’s newest graduates are eligible to participate in SUNY Orange’s 74th commencement ceremony tentatively set for May 23.
The college’s December 2023 graduates hailed from four counties in New York (Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster) as well as Pennsylvania. Below is a list of local graduates.
Florida
Derek Marcello Bermeo
Deonesse A. Casino
Angelina El Nagar
Amanda N. LaFratta
Greenwood Lake
Juliet Aria Hennessy
Heather Viol
Pine Island
Elizabeth Jean Colman
Warwick
Ava Leah Al-Sawah
Lia Anne Donovan
Emma C. Gratzel
Madison Rose Green
Rachel Erin Kisty
Angel Luis Maysonet Jr.
Madelynn Mendenhall
Erick I. Suarez
Emily Anne Weber