SUNY Orange announces local December grads

Dr. Kristine Young, president of SUNY Orange, recently announced the 145 students who were awarded associate’s degrees and academic certificates after completing their courses of study during the recently concluded fall semester.

If they choose, the college’s newest graduates are eligible to participate in SUNY Orange’s 74th commencement ceremony tentatively set for May 23.

The college’s December 2023 graduates hailed from four counties in New York (Orange, Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster) as well as Pennsylvania. Below is a list of local graduates.

Florida

Derek Marcello Bermeo

Deonesse A. Casino

Angelina El Nagar

Amanda N. LaFratta

Greenwood Lake

Juliet Aria Hennessy

Heather Viol

Pine Island

Elizabeth Jean Colman

Warwick

Ava Leah Al-Sawah

Lia Anne Donovan

Emma C. Gratzel

Madison Rose Green

Rachel Erin Kisty

Angel Luis Maysonet Jr.

Madelynn Mendenhall

Erick I. Suarez

Emily Anne Weber