SUNY Orange announces Encore classes for fall 2024

SUNY Orange recently announced a range of class options in its fall 2024 Encore schedule. Encore is a program for adult learners residing in the tri-state area aged 55 and older. Short-run offerings of one to six classes per course include hands-on and lecture formats on art, finance, health and wellness, history, literature, and more.

Most classes will meet at the College’s Middletown campus on varying days beginning Sept. 16 and throughout September, October and November.

The roster of classes available for the Fall 2024 semester is: “Alexander the Great,” “Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” “America and Africa — a Historical Context,” “Beginning Watercolor,” “Birding Vietnam,” “Birds of All Seasons,” “Book Club,” “Card Making,” “Color Pencil Drawing,” “Friday Film,” “General Health and Wellness,” “Investments: Where Should You Invest Your Money Right Now?,” “Journey Along the Basha Kill,” “Narcan Rescue: Save a Life,” “Paper Stars and Book Folding,” “Preserving Humanity,” “The Lost Mystery in Books, Cinema, Theater, Radio and TV 1950,” “The Six Wives of Henry VIII,” and “Truth II and Human Rights.”

The “Journey Along the Basha Kill,” is a three-session class that will meet off campus at the Mamakating Environmental Education Center. Book Club participants will read and discuss “The Violence Inside Us” by Chris Murphy on Sept. 25 and James McBride’s, “The Heaven and Earth Grocery” on Oct. 2. “Narcan Rescue: Save a Life” includes a free Narcan kit after learning to recognize the signs of overdose and rescue techniques as deaths related to fentanyl and opioid usage continue to rise.

Instructors are a combination of subject matter experts with a professional background in a field and those who have spent many years studying or teaching a topic. They are professors, professors emeriti, community leaders, businesspeople, artists, musicians, and specialists.

Available facilities, course content (lecture/hands-on), and the ability to provide meaningful learning strategy requirements determine class sizes.

To register, students must be members of Encore and have their $35 annual dues paid in full. Membership openings are available for fall 2024. For more information, call 845-341-4896 or visit the Encore website at sunyorange.edu/encore.