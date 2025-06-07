Sunflower growing contest for youth begins

The Cornell Cooperative Extension 2025 Sunflower Growing Competition is now underway.

Open to all youth in Orange County ages 5-19 as well as all Orange County 4-H youth members, if you are a teacher, 4-H Club leader, or other youth leader in Orange County, you can register the youth in your class, club, or group.

A packet of five sunflower seeds and growing instructions for each registered youth will be mailed the week of June 16. For teachers, 4-H Club leaders, and other youth leaders, individual packets of seeds for the total number of youth registered will be mailed for distribution. The seeds should be planted by June 30.

The Extension will follow up with growers throughout the summer as flowers will bloom in late August and September. Prizes will be awarded to youth for the tallest plant and largest bloom.

Contest submission can be made online at cceorangecounty.org from September 1 through October 15. For more information, call 845) 344-1234.