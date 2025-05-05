Summer internships available in Orange

Summer is coming which means summer interships for high school and college students as well as adult learning.

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus and County Legislature Chairman Kevin Hines announce the paid summer internships available for county residents 15 and older.

This summer 35 internships are available, paying between $15.50 and $20 per hour. Students interested in these careers areas should apply: sheriff’s office, finance, law emergency services, graphic arts, information technology, tourism, public health, mental health, nursing care, historic preservation, planning social services, youth services and human resources.

These internships are competitive. The 35 hour work week will start July 7 and end in mid-to-late August, or when the students are required to return to school.

The program is administered by the Orange County Human Resources Department. Applications are available on the County’s Human Resources website at: https://www.orangecountygov.com/1137/Human-Resources and are due on June 6, at 4 p.m. Emailed applications to employment@orangecountygov.com or delivered them by that date and time to the County Human Resources office, Third Floor, County Government Center (255 Main Street, Goshen).

“I’m excited to offer this opportunity to local students who are looking to not only make some money during their summer but also learn about career paths and work options that are available in County government,” said Neuhaus.

In the application, students must detail their interests, hours available to work, and geographic areas preferred.

In addition to duties in their assigned department, interns will have opportunities to interact with leaders within County government. Each week, they will learn about different careers available, which often mirror private sector opportunities, particularly in the areas of finance, technology, tourism, and non-profit fields.

For questions about the internship program, please email employment@orangecountygov.com.