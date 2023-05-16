Sugar Loaf. Summer Music Festival to benefit area feeding program

In addition to providing music and fun, Backpack’s Warwick Summer Music Festival will help feed hungry community children.

Join musical performers Some Guys and a Broad, The Dark Horses, Frankie Goes to Dollywood, Nailed Shutt, Rob Cannillo and Fiddle Frenzy on June 3 at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Highway Bypass in Sugar Loaf from 12 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Backpack Snack Attack, an outreach program of the Warwick Reformed Church that provides food on the weekends during the school year to over 250 children within the Florida, Greenwood Lake and Warwick public school districts.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Email info@backpacksnackattack.com or log onto http://backpacksnackattack.com for additional information.