Successful giveaway will help keep folks warm this winter

The Greenwood Lake Lions Club once again demonstrated its commitment to serving the community by hosting a successful Winter Clothing Giveaway throughout October.

More than 200 winter items — including jackets, snow suits, sweaters, hats, gloves, scarves, earmuffs, and boots — were collected in donation boxes located at the Greenwood Lake Community/Youth Center.

On Nov. 1, Lions Club members set up racks and tables in front of the Greenwood Lake Food Pantry, where residents in need could pick up what they needed to stay warm this winter. An estimated 50 to 60 people stopped by to select clothing, and additional items were personally delivered to individuals who reached out for help.

“This project truly shows what ‘We Serve’ means,” said Club President Arianna Kafka. “Our community came together to help ensure that no one goes cold this winter.”

Nine Greenwood Lake Lions Club members volunteered their time to organize, collect, and distribute items throughout the month, making the event a true team effort.

For more about upcoming projects or to learn how to get involved, email gwllionsclub@gmail.com.