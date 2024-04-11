Subdivision plan may include new water storage tank

The Village of Warwick Planning Board granted a 180-day extension to the planned Village View Estates subdivision so that the applicant can review the possibility of constructing a new water storage tank on the property.

During the April 9 meeting, the planning board addressed a letter sent on behalf of the applicant, which stated that those involved with the Village View project have been communicating with Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard and Village Board Trustee Barry Cheney about the idea of placing a new tank on the applicant’s land that resides in the Town of Warwick.

According to the letter, this move would benefit the village by potentially eliminating existing storage tanks that are need of repair. In addition, the new tank would eliminate the need for a booster pump station to serve the upper lots within the development.

When discussing the vote on the extension, the planning board emphasized that the decision was not an approval for the new water tank, but rather an agreement to allow the applicant more time to review their courses of action and continue their discussions with the Village of Warwick.

During the meeting the planning board also voted to approve changes in procedure prompted by discussion on public comment at an earlier meeting. During the March 12 meeting, the board debated adding a public comment section to the meetings, however, per the strong urging of counsel, the board determined that allowing public comment would be problematic.