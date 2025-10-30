Sturr inducted into Hall of Fame

Jimmy Sturr, a Seward High School graduate, was inducted into the school’s Sports Hall of Fame.

His sports accolades include excelling in soccer, basketball, baseball, and ice hockey, earning All-County honors in baseball and soccer, and maintaining an 18-point average in basketball.

Before high school, he had a standout pitching record in Babe Ruth Baseball and played in a state championship. In ice hockey, Sturr won five scoring titles and six league championships.

He attended Valley Forge Military Academy on a music scholarship and continued to play baseball and basketball. After military service, he achieved the highest batting average twice in fast-pitch softball, faced Eddie Feinerand - the world-famous “King and His Court” - and won three Orange County Tennis League Championships with his partner.

Sturr remains active in tennis.