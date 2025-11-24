x
Students kick-off holiday season with miniature tress

Newburgh. Mount Saint Mary College students gathered for the “Deck a Mini Tree” event on Nov. 11.

    Mount Saint Mary College students take part in the Decorate a Mini Tree Event on Nov. 12, 2025 in the Hudson Hall to get ready for the holiday season.
The holiday season arrived on the Mount Saint Mary College campus not with a sleigh ride, but with a glue gun and a sprinkle of glitter.

Mount students gathered by the dozens recently for the “Deck a Mini Tree” event, focused on the delicate art of miniature Christmas tree decoration.

The event saw the transformation of the Hudson Hall Fluet Family Auditorium into a bustling workshop reminiscent of the North Pole, just with more college hoodies and fewer elves.

Armed with tiny evergreens standing just a few inches tall, participants engaged in what can only be described as “festive precision engineering.”

Students enjoyed strategic snacking with donuts and coffee playing a pivotal role in maintaining morale during the rigorous decorating process.

The miniature trees have been deployed to dorm rooms and desks across campus, providing a critical boost of holiday spirit to the local ecosystem.