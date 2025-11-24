Students kick-off holiday season with miniature tress

The holiday season arrived on the Mount Saint Mary College campus not with a sleigh ride, but with a glue gun and a sprinkle of glitter.

Mount students gathered by the dozens recently for the “Deck a Mini Tree” event, focused on the delicate art of miniature Christmas tree decoration.

The event saw the transformation of the Hudson Hall Fluet Family Auditorium into a bustling workshop reminiscent of the North Pole, just with more college hoodies and fewer elves.

Armed with tiny evergreens standing just a few inches tall, participants engaged in what can only be described as “festive precision engineering.”

Students enjoyed strategic snacking with donuts and coffee playing a pivotal role in maintaining morale during the rigorous decorating process.

The miniature trees have been deployed to dorm rooms and desks across campus, providing a critical boost of holiday spirit to the local ecosystem.