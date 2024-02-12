Students invited to apply for Black Dirt Scholarship 2024

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce recently announce the opening of the 2024 Black Dirt Scholarship application season.

The Black Dirt Scholarship Fund was created in 2012. It began with one scholarship for $500 then slowly grew to two at $1,000, and then to three at $1,500. “This year we are happy to announce that we will be offering four scholarships at $1,500 each,” stated Sondra Hall, Black Dirt Scholarship Committee chair and founder. The scholarships are sponsored by the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce and are funded with a portion of the proceeds from the Chamber’s Black Dirt Feast and Pumpkinfest events.

Applicants must be a resident of the town of Warwick, and either a high school senior who will graduate in June 2024, or a student at any stage of post-secondary education at an accredited educational facility. Applicants must demonstrate a commitment to and involvement in community volunteer service and/or community work experience and are evaluated on their character and level of dedication to the service of others. The Black Dirt Scholarship application and additional information regarding eligibility and procedure are available at pineislandny.com/black-dirt-scholarship.

All materials must be submitted to the students’ high school guidance department by Friday, April 5, 2024, or postmarked for applicants/residents attending high schools or colleges outside Warwick no later than Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Prospective applicants are asked to mail application materials to the following address: Pine Island Chamber of Commerce, Black Dirt Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 354, Pine Island, NY 10969.