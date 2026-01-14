Students connect with industry leaders

Four Mount Saint Mary College accounting students recently stepped out of the classroom and into the professional world, gaining invaluable career exposure at a premier networking event hosted by the New York State Society of CPAs (NYSSCPA).

The annual Bankers, Attorneys, CPAs, and Professional Partners Networking Event brought together leading professionals from across the Mid-Hudson Valley for an evening of connection and career-building. The event featured a keynote address from honorary guest Joe Theismann, former NFL Super Bowl Champion and current entrepreneur.

The Mount students in attendance – Michael Poole of Fishkill, Edelin Mora Lora of New Paltz, Jennifer Salazar of Middletown, and Nicholas Atkins of Milton – were specially nominated to participate in the exclusive gathering.

The event provided the students with firsthand exposure to high-level professional networking, allowing them to connect with bankers, attorneys, CPAs, and other key industry partners in the region. This experience offers a vital bridge between their academic studies at the Mount and their future careers in the accounting and finance sectors.