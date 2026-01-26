Students awarded national 4-H scholarship

Two students participating in the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Orange County and the SUNY Orange Liberty Partnership Program (LPP) have been awarded scholarships to attend Ignite by 4-H in Washington D.C. in March.

Nola H. and Javion H., will represent Orange County, N.Y. in the nation’s capital for Ignite by 4-H, a four-day summit that brings together teens from 4-H programs across the United States for a week of collaboration, exploration, and leadership development. Participants engage in hands-on workshops and immersive learning experiences in areas such as Agriscience, Animal Science, Community Accelerators, CWF @ Ignite, Healthy Living (featuring soccer), and STEM. They also participate in sessions on public speaking, career and life readiness, and professional presentation skills — equipping them to become “Beyond Ready” for their futures.

SUNY Orange LPP will represent Orange County at this national youth leadership event.

According to CCE Orange County & 4-H instructor Adhara Jimenez-Banse, Nola displays exceptional creativity and artistry, expressing herself through both writing and visual art and Javion, a SUNY Orange LPP participant for over four years, has represented the program twice at the annual Liberty Partnerships Empire Summit, maintains consistent participation, and demonstrates outstanding leadership potential.

The Ignite Scholarship will cover food, lodging, and transportation for the students, making this not only an invaluable opportunity for Nola and Javion, but also for strengthening the partnership between

Orange County 4-H and SUNY Orange LPP and highlighting the importance of expanded youth programming.