Student artwork selected for Florida Family Fun Fest journal

For the 25th anniversary of the Florida Family Fun Fest, students got involved by submitting designs for the cover of the journal handed out at the event.

After receiving about 40 designs, the committee decided it couldn’t choose just one, instead selecting five: one for the cover and four runner-ups to be featured inside. Joseph Melody, a senior at S.S. Seward, will have his artwork featured on the cover.

Melody, who never thought of himself as a talented artist, shared that he was surprised when he found out his work was selected. Using colored pencil and marker, Melody aimed “to bring out the different aspects of what makes Florida so special,” he said. “I tried to bring in farm aspects and a lot of color.”

Melody added, “I’ve been going to the event ever since I was a kid. My favorite part is the sense of community that it brings, and seeing everyone come together.”

Nicole Phillips, president of the Florida Family Fun Fest, shared that she believes it is important for students to get involved at an early age. “My goal is that by capturing their interest while they are in school, they will be inspired to continue that involvement as they get older,” she said, adding these students are making a difference in their community which is something they should be proud of.

The Florida Family Fun Fest will take place on August 11 this year from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The day will start with a parade featuring local organizations. Main Street will be shut down, allowing attendees to enjoy food vendors, rides, performances from local artists, a dunk tank and more.

Artists from S.S. Seward selected for the Florida Family Fun Fest Journal include: Joseph Melody, Ava Andrade, Erika Steensma, Cynthia Nicaj, and Carla Zuluaga.