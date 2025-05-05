Story Share #7 a big hit

Warwick -- Story Share #7 was held on Wednesday, April 30, at the Warwick Senior Center as residents presented 12 personal story nuggets of five minutes or less to 75 listeners.

The story share was called “We the People Warwick” and the stories were true tales of unforgettable times, from crises overcome like the aftermath of a 2-year old daughter announcing, “Mommy, I’m a boy!” to the unexpected, but welcome, consequences of picking up a young woman hitchhiker.

This was the seventh time for Story Share with a positive audience response. Beverly Braxton, the founder and director of We The People Warwick said “The comments capture the basic notion that Warwick Story Share exists partly to entertain, but more importantly to create connection and reveal our common humanity.” Warwick Story Share #8 will be held in the fall. Anyone interested in telling a story at a future event, should go to https://wethepeoplewarwick.org/warwick-story-share to sign up and view videos of the previous stories.