State unveils list of local bridges to win rehab funding

On July 11, Governor Kathy Hochul released the latest round of bridge projects to win BRIDGE NY grants this year. According to the announcement, a total of $63.5 million has been earmarked for bridge repairs in the Mid-Hudson Region for this year.

Locally, that includes the following projects:

- $1.35 million to the town of Warwick for the replacement of Jayne Street Bridge over Millers Creek.

- $1.102 million to the town of Monroe for the replacement of the East Mombasha Drive culvert that carries the tributary to Little Dam Lake.

- $5 million to the Orange County Department of Public Works for the replacement of Sterling Lake Road bridge over Ringwood River in the Tuxedo area.

- $1.5 million to Orange County for the replacement of the Route 1 culvert carrying the Drumgoole Ditch tributary to Pochuck Creek.

- $1.5 million to Orange County for the replacement of the Route 1 culvert carrying the Eurich Ditch tributary to Pochuck Creek.

According to Hochul’s announcement, the state’s BRIDGE NY initiative supports projects that will “reduce the risk of flooding and improve the resiliency of structures, while also facilitating regional economic competitiveness and prioritizing projects that benefit environmental justice communities.”

“As New York continues to experience the effects of climate change firsthand, we need to make critical infrastructure upgrades so our communities can withstand the extreme weather to come,” Hochul said. “Working closely with local governments, we are investing millions to harden more than 200 bridges and culverts across the State, enhancing public safety and make these structures ready for whatever mother nature can throw at us.”

These projects were selected based on input from regional and metropolitan planning organizations and the funding will support all phases of project delivery, including design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction.

A full list of the 2024 projects granted funding by region can be found at bit.ly/3W0UsaF.