State senate candidates share their policy priorities

NYS Senate District 42 residents will have three candidates to choose from during this year’s general election: Dorey Houle (Republican), incumbent James Skoufis (Democrat, Working Families), and Tim Mitts (Conservative). Each candidate was asked to describe their top priorities after the election. Their responses are below.

Dorey Houle

Detail the first one to three bills you hope to have signed into law once you’re elected:

The first bill I will introduce is a motion to repeal the failed so-called “criminal justice reforms” that handcuff law enforcement and let dangerous criminals back on the street. I also plan to introduce a bill to expand the Community Preservation Fund to include Orange County. Finally, I will introduce a plan to reduce the cost of living and champion small business development.

What existing state law would you work to reform?

We need to focus on public safety. New York is unsafe, and Empire State families deserve better. The cashless bail and discovery reforms championed by James Skoufis and Kathy Hochul have failed miserably. Doing so would increase our economic vitality and improve safety on our public transportation systems.

How will you increase the quality of life for constituents in your District?

I would start by redirecting funding to the NYS DOT, so our roadways are safer to travel. I’ll work to cut taxes and end wasteful spending so that folks have more money in their pockets. And I’ll improve public safety by backing the blue and making sure our law enforcement officers have the resources they need to do their jobs.

James Skoufis

Detail the first one to three bills you hope to have signed into law once you’re elected:

I eagerly await the signing of my bill that sets a maximum temperature in school classrooms, which is headed to the governor’s desk soon. No one can learn in a sweltering classroom, and our aging school facilities need to catch up to the 21st century to keep kids and teachers safe.

We must do more to keep big money and influence out of politics; to that end, I would love to see my bill prohibiting candidates from taking corporate campaign contributions signed into law. With or without the law in place, I’ll continue to refuse these kinds of contributions, as I have for several years.

Finally, my bill, the “Lieutenant Joseph Banish Mental Health Act,” which would provide important peer support confidentiality protections for first responders who experience traumatic events. We’ve got to better support those who are protecting and serving our communities.

All three of the above pieces of legislation are ones that I’ve authored and introduced.

What existing state law would you work to reform?

A large focus of mine in recent years has been the repeal of wasteful tax incentives handed out to companies in the name of economic development. I secured funding in a recent state budget to audit all of these state-level tax breaks — what amount to billions of dollars in handouts, and a big reason why taxes remain sky high for New Yorkers — and at the end of November I will host a committee hearing to shine a light on the terrible return on investment these incentives yield. We can’t keep subsidizing industries while local residents and small businesses are saddled with higher tax bills.

How will you increase the quality of life for constituents in your District?

I’ll continue working to stem overdevelopment in Orange County — just as I did when my legislation to block the proposed Village of Seven Springs next to KJ was signed into law; fight for our fair share of school funding that helps keep a lid on property taxes; and bring tax dollars back home to Orange County that fund our police, fire, and ambulance services.

Tim Mitts

Detail the first one to three bills you hope to have signed into law once you’re elected:

My first order of business is to have a water act to resolve the outstanding issues that plague our community in Orange County. This no doubt that a bill needs to be passed to resolve the sewer and air quality issues.

I will institute a bill that limits overdeveloping until a community can support its infrastructure properly.

My next bill is to put forward a financial responsibility law that requires our government to reduce taxes and deficits. We cannot continue spending with a deficit of $19.5 billion while spending $4.3 billion on illegal immigrants. Both of my opponents have shown their inability because both of their respective governments have huge deficits over the last six years.

There is no way you can’t deal with these problems without affecting the quality of life.

What existing state law would you work to reform?

I would work to reform the crime bill. My Democratic incumbent has had eight years in politics to resolve crime issues with his Democratic-controlled friends in Albany.

My Republican colleague contends that she’s a “cop’s wife.” Therefore, she can solve crime problems plaguing our community. The problem is it takes more than being a “cop’s wife” to solve criminal issues. She has done nothing to take on crime as a politician.

The administrations are more interested in giving grants than a crime resolution. Shutting down prisons resolves nothing, it only pushes criminals from one government program to another.

How will you increase the quality of life for constituents in your District?

With stronger laws restricting overdevelopment until infrastructure issues dealing with water, sewage and roads are resolved.

My last eight years has shown my strong belief in rehabbing and providing housing for our citizens. At Pine Crest Bungalow Colony in Monroe, I have taken on rehabilitating and upgrading the property infrastructure, consisting of 20 acres and 20 rentals. Long before ever considering running for office, we have invested over $10 million into Monroe. I worked to convert the property from propane and oil to natural gas, taking the electrical/cable lines from aerial to underground.

Unlike my competitors, I’m a self-funded campaign.