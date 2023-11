On Thursday, November 23, the St. Stephen’s CYO basketball program hosted its first ever Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning with the proceeds benefiting the basketball teams and St. Stephen’s Church. Organizers noted that over 400 runners joined in on the fun.

“Thank you to all who participated and volunteered including the Warwick EMS, the Warwick Police Department and the Warwick Fire Department!” a representative from St. Stephen’s shared. “We look forward to next year!”