St. Stephen’s Catholic Conference slated for Nov. 11

As part of the Eucharistic Revival taking place throughout the Catholic Church and the Archdiocese of New York, St. Stephen the First Martyr Church in Warwick will be hosting a Eucharist in Service Catholic conference titled “Satisfy Your Soul, Nourish Your Neighbor.” The conference will take place on Sat., Nov. 11, at St. Stephen’s, located at 75 Sanfordville Rd., Warwick, beginning at 9 a.m. The conference will conclude with Mass at 5 p.m. with Bishop Gerardo Colacicco presiding.

The conference, planned around the three-year-long Eucharist Revival sponsored by bishops of the United States, includes nationally known Catholic speakers, Eucharistic Adoration, Blessed Carlo Acutis Eucharistic Miracles Exhibit, confessions and more. A portion of each registration will benefit Mary’s Meals USA, an organization that “provides life-changing school meals to children living in some of the world’s poorest communities.” The presenting sponsor of this event is the Warwick Knights of Columbus Council #4952.

Among the speakers at the St. Stephen’s conference are Steve Angrisano, an internationally recognized Catholic composer, presenter, and passionate music missionary; Ellen Miller, a volunteer coordinator with Mary’s Meals; Fr. Steve DeMaio of New Rochelle, vocation director for the eastern U.S. and Canada; Matt Jones, farm manager for Little Portion Farm in Ellicott City, MD, a ministry of the Franciscan Friars Conventual at The Shrine of St. Anthony; and Fr. Kareem Smith from Archangel RC Church in the co-op city section of the Bronx, a board member of the National Black Clergy Caucus and National Black Congress.

Other presenters include Fr. Guiseppe Maria Siniscalchi, CFR, Fr. Christopher Argano of St. Mary’s, Washingtonville, members of the Sisters of Life and St. Stephen’s parishioner Aiden Trapp, a student speaker on behalf of Mary’s Meals. Complete bios of all speakers can be found on St. Stephen’s website, ststephenchurchwarwick.org.

The cost of the conference is $40 per person, which includes a continental breakfast and lunch. For more information and registration, visit the St. Stephen’s website, email info@ststephenchurchwarwick.org or call 845-325-4638.