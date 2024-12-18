Sportsmen’s Club holds annual holiday party, award ceremony

On Thursday, December 12, the Monroe-Chester Sportsmen’s Club held its annual holiday party and monthly meeting, featuring a large buffet with many food and dessert choices.

Jim Ferrigno collected teddy bears for the annual Frank Ferrigno Memorial Teddy Bear Drive. They will be delivered to local hospitals for the children for the holidays.

During the meeting, board member Kevin Palacino presented awards to the following people: Melodie Palacino won Sportsman of the Year, Tim Phillips won Sportsman of the Year, Kaitlyn Kahrmann won Youth Sportsman of the Year, and Youth Chairman Scott Jansen earned recognition for his assistance in helping the younger members.

Kahrmann, a senior at Warwick Valley High School, is also a scout with Troop 4062. Her Eagle Scout project included improvements to the Sportsmen’s Club with Jansen’s help. Jansen offered assistance through his family’s nursery, E.P. Jansen Nursery, in Florida, NY.