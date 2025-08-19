Spirit wear clothing drive

A Warwick Spirit Week clothing drive is underway to collect gently used clothing and other items to help spread school spirit.

The drive was developed by Eva DeFreese, an incoming WVHS freshman and recent Student Youth Leadership Academy graduate who launched the community service project to collect spirit wear with her mentor, Mary Collura. The project’s goal is to ensure that children in need can fully participate in school sprit weeks and feel included instead of left out.

Clean, gently used tee shirts, sweat shirts, socks, sweatpants, scarves or other non-soft accessories are all being accepted now through Sept. 5. Donation boxes are located at Warwick Tourism Center at 75 Main St.; Warwick Town Hall at 132 Kings Highway; Cafe a la Mode at 1 Oakland Ave.; Track 7 Postal Center at 3 Forrester Ave.; and the Warwick Valley Community Center at 11 Hamilton Ave.

Anyone in need of spirit wear can email warwickspiritwear@gmail.com or log onto the Warwick SpiritWear Facebook page. There will also be a pop-shop in the pavilion at Stanley-Deming Park on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help spread some spirit before homecoming week.