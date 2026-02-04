Special Village Meeting Notice

The Board of Trustees of the Village of Warwick will hold a Special Meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. at Village Hall, 77 Main St., to discuss the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal, or removal of a particular person or corporation and any other business that may come before the Board.

The public is invited to attend the public portion of the meeting.