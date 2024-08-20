South St. sidewalk project gets new contract

The village of Warwick approved increased payment for work associated with its ADA-related sidewalk improvement efforts for South Street. During the August 19 Warwick Village Board meeting, the trustees agreed to adjust the contract pricing with Jorrey Excavating to cover the cost to increase concrete sidewalk thickness in driveway locations to six inches from the originally contracted four inches. In addition, the adjusted contract calls for the installation of six-inch thick concrete within the designated driveway aprons, in lieu of asphalt. The total cost of the new contract is $201,848.99, up from the $153,633.54 estimate given last October.

Commenting on the cost increase, Warwick Village Mayor Michael Newhard noted that the village had found funds to help offset the costs for sidewalk improvements, which Trustee Barry Cheney said were longer lasting and more resilient. In addition, Trustee Carly Foster reminded residents that sidewalk maintenance is the responsibility of the adjacent property owners, and that they should not expect the village to fix sidewalks in disrepair just because the village has worked on other sidewalks.

The village also approved a $6,156.95 payment to Jorrey Excavating for project mobilization and the initial demolition and excavation work associated with the South Street sidewalk ADA improvements.

In a separate announcement, the village also noted that sidewalk construction at the corner of Third and South Street (near Dream Donuts and Warwick Family Chiropractic) will begin on Monday, August 26 at 6 a.m. There will be traffic restrictions in place while the work is underway.

Grant funding

The board agreed to accept the proposal from engineering firm Barton & Loguidice to conduct a multi-use trail feasibility study to assist in the securing of funding for the project, on the condition that the firm amend the contract to remove duplicate costs and other expenses that could render the village ineligible for federal grants. The total cost is not to exceed $99,920.

The board also reviewed proposals from firms looking to provide grant application services for the 2024 NY Forward Revitalization Initiative Grant. The trustees reviewed bids from Barton and Loguidice, Choice Words and Millennium Strategies, discussing the importance of storytelling in the applications and other components required for successful grant applications. Newhard emphasized that while the village of Warwick would submit its own application, it is in ongoing collaboration with the village of Florida and other areas of Warwick township.

Land use

Although the board had intended to schedule a public hearing for its proposed short-term rental code, the trustees had some additional concerns regarding the draft law. Among them were how often STRs should be inspected, compared with hotels or bed and breakfasts, what type of dwellings are permitted, and the best way to limit disturbances without overstepping authority.

Newhard reported that the village has closed on the two-acre property on Robin Brae that is adjacent to the 14-acre Lewis Woodlands. Newhard explained the importance of protecting this area, which includes a stream corridor that leads to Lake Wawayanda. He explained that the property was a partial gift from the owner and that open space funds from the Town of Warwick helped reduce costs.

In other park news, the mayor reported the installation of fencing at the planned dog park at Veterans Memorial Park. Although the park is not yet complete, Newhard commented that dog owners were already using the area, which is an Eagle Scout project. He also noted the generosity of the public and that more projects at the park were on their way.

Other business

During the meeting, Newhard acknowledged a letter from Warwick Middle School student Elysia Wang, requesting to place a piano in a public space. He commented that Goshen once had playable pianos as part of a public art exhibit and suggested the village reach out to them for more information.

Residents of the village were reminded that the lead-service line inventory continues and must be completed by the middle of October. Trustee Barry Cheney explained that the data collected will help the village improve the safety of its drinking water and put it in a better position to obtain grants for replacement of lines. Cheney noted that residents should have received a postcard with information on how to report what they have in their home and urged them to submit their survey response as soon as possible.