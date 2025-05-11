Some things are too good to toss

Too Good to Toss, Warwick’s favorite Community Swap event returns on May 31 and June 1st, 2025.

Too Good to Toss, a town-wide swap in Warwick, NY, has been keeping perfectly good stuff out of landfills since 2017.

On Saturday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., we accept donations of household goods that are clean, in good working order, with all their parts. On Sunday June 1, from 10 to 4, everything left over is free. There is no cover charge. The event takes place on the basketball courts at Stanley Deming Park, rain or shine.

Wickham Works event organizer, Payton Swenson, says, “The success of the main Too Good to Toss event has allowed us to expand and offer pop-up events throughout the year. Our TGTT mini Kids Toys & Clothing event in January responded to overwhelming demand. In March we hosted an Arts and Crafts swap, and I’m excited to announce that in time for the holidays, we’ll be hosting a TGTT Gift event on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Warwick Valley Community Center.”

For F.A.Q.s and a list of items that cannot be accepted please visit the website: WickhamWorks.Org/TooGoodToToss.