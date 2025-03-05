Snowballers snowmobile club seeks new members

The Greenwood Lake Snowballers Snowmobile Club is encouraging local snowmobilers to join the club and see the sorts of benefits offered by membership.

“Now is the time for our members to renew their 2025 membership to Greenwood Lake Snowmobile Club,” said Ronald Svrchek, club president. “All memberships registered for the 2025 season are good through August 2025. In addition to membership dues, the small snowmobile registration fee riders pay goes a long way in partially reimbursing our club to maintain the trails for a safe and successful snowmobile season.”

According to the club, snowmobilers who join their local New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) club for the 2025 season can save money on their snowmobile registration and receive member benefits from local and national sponsors. NYSSA and Greenwood Lake Snowballers partner with local businesses to ensure services are available to all members.

Clubs are also in need of additional volunteers to run their yearly endeavors. From fundraisers to trail work and grooming, club volunteers maintain the more than 10,000 miles of snowmobile trails that New York State has to offer.

Anyone interested in joining Greenwood Lake Snowballers may visit nysnowmobiler.com, which also offers information on local clubs as well as the latest news on snowmobiling in New York State.

All riders are reminded to reach out to local clubs before taking their first ride of the season. Heavy rain and high winds can cause trail conditions to be very inconsistent. Be alert to such changed on those first rides to any area.