‘Small things for Ukraine’ event planned in Warwick

Small Things Inc, a Warwick-based nonprofit, will host “Small Things for Ukraine,” a pop-up food truck event for Ukraine relief, on April 23, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Warwick Valley Middle School.

The community fundraising event will offer food and desserts plus music, crafts and kids’ activities. A selection of favorite food truck menu items will include loaded burgers and hot dogs, BBQ brisket and pulled pork, fish tacos, paninis, mac-and-cheese, ribs, empanadas and more, as well as sweet treats including gourmet cupcakes, cookies, fudge and chocolate covered fruits. A lineup of local bands and craft vendors plus a variety of kids’ activities add to the family-fun filled event.

General admission is $5 per person with free admission for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit Small Things Inc, and will be fully donated to World Central Kitchen.

“We’ve been watching events unfold in Ukraine with broken hearts. It’s a helpless feeling to see millions of people unsafe, insecure, scared, hungry and homeless,” said Tracy Gregoire, Founder, Small Things Inc. “This is one small thing that we as a community can do to share kindness and offer our support to our neighbors in Ukraine.”