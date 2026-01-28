Ski area celebrates 90 years

Mount Peter Ski Area will celebrate 90 years of snow, memories and family traditions on Saturday Jan. 31.

To honor the families and friends who helped build its legacy, shape its present and continue to inspire its future, the facility, known as New York’s Family Mountain, will host a celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 51 Old Mount Peter Road in Warwick. Staff, local dignitaries, and guests will gather for live entertainment, games, giveaways a torchlight parade and anniversary fireworks throughout the day.

Founded in 1936, Mount Peter Ski Area is known for its welcoming atmosphere, multigenerational traditions, free beginner lessons on weekends and holidays, and commitment to creating unforgettable winter memories. For information, call 845.986.4940.