Skatepark set to open near summer’s end

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a groundbreaking ceremony with the Warwick Skatepark Initiative (WSI) on June 20.

The Initiative is a dedicated group of local volunteers whose decade-long effort to bring a state-of-the-art skatepark to the community. A donation from the Vincent Kosuga and Pauline Kosuga Foundation made the construction of the Warwick Skatepark at Veterans Memorial Park a reality.

During the Warwick Village Board meeting on Dec. 16, 2024, the board approved a resolution accepting a $650,000 grant from the Kosuga Foundation, along with an in-kind donation of $132,000 in equipment and services to prepare the site. The Ground Control Excavating prepared the site, which took weeks to complete along with assistance from the Village of Warwick Department of Public Works in getting the it ready for construction.

Pilar Design has updated the park layout, making Artisan Skatepark ready to build. WSI anticipates an end of summer grand opening date and all are still welcome to become a part of the project.

On hand to celebrate with the board of the Warwick Skatepark were Town of Warwick supervisor Jesse Dwyer, Assemblymen Karl Brabenec, Village of Warwick Mayor Newhard, Deputy Mayor of Warwick and Orange County legislator Barry Cheney, Village of Warwick trustees Mary Collura and Carly Foster, WVCC Board members Jean Beattie and Chris Olert, and representative from N.Y.S. state senator James Skoufis’ office, Ryan Hatch.

The skatepark will serve the community for years to come and attract skaters and families from surrounding areas to Warwick.

Park Component Sponsorships and the Brick Paver Fundraising Program remain open. For more information about the Warwick Skatepark Initiative, getting involved and updates on the project, log onto warwickskatepark.org.