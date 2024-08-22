Sign thief goes after Fuller Moon Arts Festival

A rash of sign thefts has the organizers of the Fuller Moon Arts Festival worried they are being targeted. Melissa Shaw-Smith, director of Wickham Works, one of the festival’s primary organizers, said she had placed signs around town in public spaces to help promote this non-profit arts event last Friday and Saturday, but by Monday several had been taken, while other signs promoting other events in the same locations remained untouched.

After she replaced the stolen signs, some were taken again this week, leaving Shaw-Smith to question the motives of these local bad actors.

“Why would someone target an arts organization?” she said, adding that the total cost of the stolen signage taken this week amounted to $170. But she said it’s not really about the money, but about the principal, as on-the-ground signage is one of the main ways the non-profit gets the word out about these community events.

At the same time, signs for a festival with a similar name but happening in mid-September remain up: The Moon Festival, an Asian cultural event.

This isn’t the first time the non-profit’s signage has been targeted. Wickham Works also collaborates with the annual Pride festival and Shaw-Smith noted that last year that event’s signs were also altered or taken by an apparent anti-LGBTQ agitator. Whether it’s the same people or someone else may never be known, but according to Shaw-Smith the Warwick Town Police have been notified. Anyone with information should contact the police department at 845-986-5000 and ask to speak with a detective.

Despite the sign thefts, the Fuller Moon Arts Festival will still take place as scheduled on Saturday, August 24, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park. In addition to this festival, Wickham Works also helps organize and promote the Doc Fry Music Sessions, “makers markets,” Too Good To Toss, the Treecycle festival, and more. For more information, visit wickhamworks.org.