Short-term rental violators hit with hefty fines

Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer reported that, since January 1, the town board and building department have issued $164,000 in fines for those illegally operating short-term rentals. He highlighted the fact that these were not short-term rentals owned by residents of Warwick, nor were any violations sent to town residents.

He emphasized that this is not because the town is laxer on Warwick residents, but rather because it appears that there is a trend for those investing in the town to not follow the rules. Dwyer stressed that short-term rental regulations are important from both a monetary standpoint and quality-of-life standpoint and that the building department will continue to aggressively enforce the rules. He also noted that the board worked with the town attorney to ensure laws are keeping up with the evolving situation.

Land use and preservation

In other housing news, the supervisor reported that the town has yet to apply the more than 20-year-old affordable lot component of its code. He noted that there is a 14-lot subdivision to be built in the town of Warwick and that the town is going to look at how the law applies to the project and ensure that it provides good character for the neighborhood and affordable lots for those who need them. The town board will review the code and possibly make changes, Dwyer said.

Dwyer highlighted the monetary impact of the town of Warwick’s preservation fund and commended his predecessors for having the foresight to establish protections many years ago, well ahead of when other municipalities began to think about putting them in place.

“It truly is a model for what other towns are trying to do in the state of New York and fortunately for us, as we were ahead of the curve,” said Dwyer.

The supervisor pointed to Wickham Lake as an example of the benefits of land preservation, noting the uniqueness of the entire lake and surrounding property being owned by the town of Warwick. He shared that the kayak, boating, and fishing rental service at the lake is generating revenue for the town while also providing the community with greater access to the area.

The town of Warwick and the Greenwood Lake Centennial Committee are partnering to construct a new park at the Brown property at the Thomas P. Morahan Waterfront Park. Funds for the project will be raised through a brick paver sale, Dwyer reported.

Infrastructure work

The burden of upgrading the Wickham Sewer District will not fall on the residents, as the town of Warwick was approved for a $16 million grant. Dwyer thanked everyone who contributed toward putting the grant application together to ensure that those residing in the sewer district did not have to foot a $12 to $16 million bill to fix it.

In other grant news, Dwyer shared that the town intends to apply for the Bridge New York grant when it is available this summer for the purpose of fixing the Jayne Street Bridge in the village of Florida. He shared that the board has applied for Bridge New York funding every year since the bridge closed four years ago. He said that the town won’t make any announcements on funding until he has official word in hand, but noted that the town is committed to replacing the bridge one way or another.

Orange County is scheduled to replace the bridge at Union Corner’s Park, as shared in letter sent to the town. Dwyer reported that this work will occur sometime between July 1 and August 23 and drivers should be mindful of road closures and traffic delays. He urged residents to be patient, noting that a lot of investments are happening in the town of Warwick from a town, state, and county perspective.

One major area of concern for Warwick residents has been the condition of Route 94. Dwyer provided an update on the planned state repaving project for the route, sharing that New York intends to go to bid this fall and begin the process next spring. The supervisor shared that the board will continue to hold the state to this.

Other business

During the meeting, Dwyer recognized the contributions groups have made to the town. He thanked the organizers of the Warwick Food Truck Festival for their donation of $5,000 to cover the cost of one of the state-required AEDs for the town parks. He shared that between them and Leo Kaytes Ford the town was able to purchase all the necessary AEDs at town parks where recreation sports take place. Dwyer also acknowledged the Warwick Lions Club donation of $6,000 to put in new pickleball nets at the Mountain Lake Park pickleball court.