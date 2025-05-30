Seward students perform “wedding”

Victoria Tartaglione, Spanish teacher at S.S. Seward Institute created a fun method for teaching the often onerous task of conjugating verbs.

She invtented a wedding.

“I did the project so that students could practice using the present subjunctive, which is used in Spanish to make demands, requests or express doubt and uncertainty,” said Tartaglione. “Each student was assigned a character/role. We had the bride, the groom, the bride’s secretly jealous best friend, the wise old grandpa, the angry aunt who complains about everything...”

Students were asked to prepare a seven-sentence speech that they then performed as their character at the wedding. Using the subjunctive, they expressed jealousy, disapproval and advice to the “couple.” Tartaglione even awarded students bonus points for creativity or dressing for their parts.

“I brought in a wedding cake and some students brought in other treats and sparkling cider for the toast.” Tartaglione said.

Student Hannah Perez reflected on her character and shared that when the assignment was first introduced she felt apprehensive about performing her toast in front of the class. Ultimately, she had a great time playing her character and delivering her speech.

“I enjoyed leaning into my assigned character because I could make my speech witty and comical with a hint of jealousy,” Perez said. “I was the jealous bridesmaid and I really played into my part by wearing white to my best friend’s wedding and giving out backhanded compliments throughout my speech.”

Students were instructed to be creative and have fun in the assignment’s directions. Student Danny Fuentes said, “I thought it was really fun. We got to eat food as if we were actually at a wedding. This is a really fun project that brought learning to a whole new level.”

The class shared that this was not the first time Tartaglione gave them a creative and out of the box assignment, and that they are looking forward to many more to come.