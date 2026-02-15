Seward students learn the art of money management

S.S. Seward Institute freshmen participated in a financial literacy presentation led by Niki Davola of Chase Bank, a longtime visitor and partner to the school community.

Davola regularly works with S.S. Seward students through FDIC and Chase-supported financial literacy programs offered throughout the school year. Previous sessions have focused on setting financial goals, building a budget, saving money, understanding the difference between banks and credit unions and learning how credit scores work and how to build credit responsibly.

During this visit, Davola shifted the discussion to borrowing money and the responsibilities that come with it. Students learned the difference between qualifying for a loan and being able to comfortably afford one, emphasizing that approval does not always mean a loan fits within a healthy budget.

The presentation also covered common types of loans students may encounter in the future, including those related to college, purchasing a car, or moving out on their own. Davola explained the concepts of principal and interest, helping students understand that borrowers ultimately pay back more than the original amount borrowed.

The session aimed to give students practical knowledge they can apply as they begin making important financial decisions in the years ahead.

“Throughout the past few months, it has been a pleasure to have Nikki come in and teach us about financial literacy and responsibility,” said freshman Pippa Carey. “Her lessons were easy to understand, and overall she was a lovely woman. I learned a lot about different kinds of bank accounts, how to track and spend money wisely, how to keep our credit scores up, and so many more words of wisdom on how to be a good client at the bank. I learned so much from her and feel so lucky to have experienced these lessons, as it is very important to know this information for when I become an adult.”