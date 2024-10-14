Seward students display school spirit during pep rally

Covered in their class colors from head to toe, with feather boas, face paint, sequins, beaded necklaces, hats and more, S.S. Seward students showed off their school spirit at the annual pep rally during the last week of September.

During that same week, Golden Hill students enjoyed showing their school spirit, wearing favorite hats and headbands on Monday, crazy socks on Tuesday, and pajamas on Wednesday.

“I loved pajama day because I got to dress comfy and bring a stuffed animal,” said third grader Leilani Caldwell. “I twinned with my sister on Thursday. It was so fun!”

“Each day adds excitement until we get to the pep rally,” shared Student Council President Shannon Maher, who helped organize the pep rally along with fellow student councilmembers. “It’s pretty hectic getting everything together, but it’s a lot of fun and it’s so worth it.”

All grades get involved through a variety of activities, including soccer, volleyball, musical chairs, and pass the hoop. A fan favorite that created a lot of laughter this year was tank commander, described by Maher as “blindfolded dodgeball.”

“The students lead all of it,” added S.S. Seward Principal Michael Maesano. “They emcee it, they come up with the different competitions and games. One of the goals is to make sure every grade level can be competitive and involved in the games. I really appreciate how the high schoolers look for opportunities to bring the middle schoolers into the celebrations.”

Hannah Perez and Robert “Treh” Hicks emceed the event. “There was so much enthusiasm in the crowd. It was really encouraging,” said Perez, who painted her jeans with “Seniors 2025” for spirit week.

In addition to the games, senior class superlatives and the homecoming court were announced, all while the crowd cheered.

Before her first pep rally, sixth grader Casey Kimble shared she was most excited for the games. Her favorite part of spirit week was pajama day. Knowing that the week of celebration wasn’t over yet, she looked forward to attending her first middle school homecoming party the following day.

In addition to the party, the high schoolers enjoyed their Starry Night dance on Saturday night.

These celebrations followed the annual parade down main street, complete with skits from the high school grades, athletic competitions for varsity volleyball, and boys’ and girls’ varsity soccer, and the hall of fame induction ceremony. “We have great community support surrounding the spirit and culture in our building,” Maesano shared, speaking to the annual turnout for these events.