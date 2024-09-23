Seward announces new distance learning courses

S.S. Seward recently announced new distance learning courses that allow students to study with peers from other parts of the state, earn college credit, and explore new interests.

The distance learning includes a high-definition interactive video system whereby students in different districts can take the same course from the same teacher at the same time.

Students have the opportunity to receive a variety of college-level courses, including psychology, sociology and philosophy, in addition to criminal justice and social problems in the spring.

Angelina Rodriguez is taking psychology. “I thought it would be awkward being in separate rooms, but after we learned about each other we all bonded over our shared interest in psychology. We have good conversations,” said Rodriguez. “The class is a lot of fun and it’s flowing very nicely.”

“It’s extraordinary technology,” added philosophy and psychology student Aidin Cirkic, explaining how the microphones pick up everyone’s voice and the camera zooms in to focus on who is speaking.

Some courses have the opportunity to meet in person. Rodriguez noted that the entire psychology class will meet for field trips to a museum and nursing home this year.

This is not S.S. Seward’s first year participating in the program, but it is the first year the school is providing a course, Spanish 4, to Cairo-Durham Central School District. Principal Michael Maesano explained that, due to the high need for Spanish teachers throughout the state, offering this class allows the receiving district students to study at a level they wouldn’t be able to otherwise.

According to the school district, Spanish teacher Victoria Tartaglione “was up for a new challenge and learning a new way to present the class material,” although at first she was nervous about managing the technology at the same time as teaching. A training in the classroom with Northeastern Regional Information Center, which coordinates distance learning between school districts and BOCES throughout the state, quickly abated those worries.

“As the Seward students come in and get settled, the screen comes on automatically and we can talk to them as if they are in the room with us,” she shared.

With the help of the aide in the other district, Tartaglione found she can still complete interactive lessons. The aide helped secure red paper needed to imitate “La Tomatina,” a Spanish tomato fight, as part of a “get to know you” activity on the first day of class, the district shared.

Armando Garcia enjoyed learning about his new classmates during the activity. “I like to be social so it is nice to meet new people in other schools and learn more about life outside Florida.”

Along with new distance learning classes, Seward students can take advantage of new traditional electives including civics, college chemistry, and college statistics.

“In addition to the electives we offer, we have to think outside the box to make sure our students have a wider range of course offerings and are being challenged at the highest level,” shared Maesano. “We look forward to expanding the program and sharing the opportunities that our kids have with other schools around the state and receiving that as well.”