
Senior Center dedicated during annual Holiday Festival

Greenwood Lake. A variety of festive activities took place, including photos with Santa and the tree lighting ceremony.

Greenwood Lake /
| 27 Nov 2023 | 11:24
    Family members of John “Jack” Rader (which include three generations of his lineage), and supporters stand in front of the newly dedicated senior center. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Vendors, food trucks, and attendees at Ben Winstanley Park. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Aurora Wright, 5, of Greenwood Lake, daughter of Adrienne and Matt, gets hers face painted. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Santa and Mrs. Claus take pictures with a family.. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    The Greenwood Lake Senior Center was one of the many booths at the holiday festival. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    The Christmas tree was lit at the close of the holiday festival. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Local scouts sang Christmas songs at the tree lighting event. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)
    Warwick Valley High School Choral sings Christmas carols during the tree lighting ceremony. ( Photo by Ed Bailey)

On Saturday, November 25, Greenwood Lake held its annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at Ben Winstanley Park from 12 to 6 p.m. The event began by dedicating the Greenwood Lake Senior Center in honor of John “Jack” Rader. At 12 p.m. two fire trucks and Santa arrived at the senior center to kick off the dedication. Greenwood Lake Mayor Matthew Buckley spoke as family members and others were there in support of the dedication.

Then Mr. and Mrs. Claus went across the street to the park to the delight of festival goers. Children with their parents waited in long lines to have their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and to also tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. Vendors were set up on the soccer field along with many food trucks. At 6 p.m., at the close of the festival, the community held the tree lighting ceremony.