Senior Center dedicated during annual Holiday Festival

On Saturday, November 25, Greenwood Lake held its annual Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting at Ben Winstanley Park from 12 to 6 p.m. The event began by dedicating the Greenwood Lake Senior Center in honor of John “Jack” Rader. At 12 p.m. two fire trucks and Santa arrived at the senior center to kick off the dedication. Greenwood Lake Mayor Matthew Buckley spoke as family members and others were there in support of the dedication.

Then Mr. and Mrs. Claus went across the street to the park to the delight of festival goers. Children with their parents waited in long lines to have their pictures taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and to also tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas. Vendors were set up on the soccer field along with many food trucks. At 6 p.m., at the close of the festival, the community held the tree lighting ceremony.